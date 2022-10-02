Last year our property valuation went up 30% on nonexistent “improvements." The notice we just received shows another increase on nonexistent “improvements” — 25% this time. That’s a 55% increase in two years on ”improvements” when none were made!
An adjacent neighbor just contacted me about a 150% increase on his nonexistent “improvements." Another neighbor had a similar story — “improvements” up 30% though none were made.
For those on fixed incomes it is getting harder to be able to stay in their homes with these exorbitant increases.
Where is the limit on annual increases in valuation of nonexistent “improvements” made by the assessor’s office? No doubt there are codes they must follow, but there are limits to what can be absorbed by many property owners.
Maybe this is why the state was pushing a worthless long-term care plan on those still working. They knew with the current rate of inflation and ever-increasing taxes many would end up needing it when they lost everything else.
Perhaps contacting county commissioners and state legislators might improve chances of gaining some relief.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg