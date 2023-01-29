Driving is probably the major social activity that most of us indulge in.
Tuesday the 11th was very foggy, yet even then I observed many vehicles with no headlights on. Most were pickup trucks. But most vehicles that did have headlights didn't have taillights that were on.
Headlights have two purposes: to enable drivers to see ahead in low visibility (fog, rain, snow, darkness) and to enable others to see a vehicle approaching.
Taillights enable others to see a vehicle from behind. Taillights only come in when the headlights are turned on manually. Having headlights come on automatically usually doesn't turn on taillights.
Direction lights signal to other drivers ahead, behind and on the sides of an intent or desire to deviate from their current right of way.
Some drivers seem to refuse to use direction signals. Other refuse to use them when turning right and some use them while in the process of turning.
Using lights on vehicles properly is a sign of respect for others on the road. For example, if it is sunny and the sun is behind you, turning on your headlights increases your visibility to those ahead who are driving into the sun.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla