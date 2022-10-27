Historically voters during the midterms throw the baby out with the bathwater and say, "Let the other party's bums have a turn." Or worse, they shirk their civic duty and don't vote at all.
I implore you to consider where either of these tactics might lead — deja vu all over again: lying, cronyism, nepotism, misogyny, racism, quid pro quo, conspiracy theories, violence, insurrection.
There are elected Republican officials who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection yet have not been sanctioned by their party. Presently, there are Republicans running for office who are election deniers and yet are supported by the GOP.
The current administration is doing everything in its power to address the effects of a global pandemic that has led to worldwide economic upheaval, supply chain problems, and global inflation, including dealing with climate change disasters and Russian aggression. This administration works specifically to mitigate the effects of these problems on citizens who live on a five-figure income like me, all with zero support from any Republican.
Our country was founded on the belief We The People could govern ourselves, but this requires participation. Please use your super power and vote.
P.S.: I am not a Democrat.
Brenda Kirk
College Place