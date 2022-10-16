Some questions to ask when deciding how to vote this fall:
Women’s rights? (Some believe that only women and their doctors should decide about abortions.)
Health care? (Everyone should have the same subsidized health care that each person in Congress gets.)
Taxes? (The golden rule implies that the wealthy should help support the poor.)
Immigration? (Immigrants are needed to help our labor shortage, including fixing Florida.)
How guilty is Trump? (Consider what is going on in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, D.C.)
Regarding the price of gas: Don’t blame Trump, Biden, Republicans or Democrats. Some blame belongs to Putin and OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries). But we are responsible for most of the problem.
Many vehicles get less than 20 miles per gallon. Few of us carpool. Most of our vehicles idle unnecessarily at drive-ins, while we talk on our cell phones and while we wait for passengers. We accelerate most of the way to the next stop sign or stop light. We drive short distances when most of us could walk or bicycle.
We are responsible for the high price of gas, so don’t blame politicians!
Robert Carson
Walla Walla