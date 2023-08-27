From Daryl Schreiner’s July 9 letter ("Supreme Court was right to reject student loan forgiveness"):
“To say this [student] debt is now the obligation of responsible, hard-working taxpayers who did not sign the documents is ludicrous!”
The truth is that outside of mandatory spending, everything else is paid for with national debt, including any loan forgiveness given to individuals and corporations.
I’m a baby boomer, and when I entered the workforce my parent’s generation left me $300 billion in debt.
I’m retired now leaving behind $33 trillion.
This is the primary reason most “hard-working taxpayers” don’t get that riled up over government giving away free crap. The free crap is funded by debt.
The Ponzi scheme we all took part in, rich to low-income, once we went off the gold standard in 1971 will continue until it blows up like every Ponzi scheme.
The young will suffer the most.
When I was a kid in Walla Walla in 1965 the elderly overwhelmingly felt they were leaving behind a better world for the children.
Today one needs to ask for forgiveness for leaving behind an extremely divided so-called United States, a mass murder epidemic, a dysfunctional family crisis and $33 trillion in national debt.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla