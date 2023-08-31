If not now, when? For far too long, media and politicians have dragged us to opposite sides of the political spectrum. If you support some of an agenda or movement without going all in, you are labeled a bigot, racist, anti-American or something. There are millions of Americans like myself who can support aspects of an agenda and oppose aspects of it once it goes too far right or left.
The vast majority of Americans want neither Biden nor Trump in 2024. Recent polling suggests that figure could be as high as 75%. If 2024 isn’t the moment to get away from the two-party system, I don’t know when the time will be right.
No Labels may be presenting us with a moderate ticket. I realize that who is on that ticket will be important. But as I said, if not now, when?
We have to get back to the understanding that nobody will share your views on everything. Pandering politicians is how we got here. In a nation of more than 330 million people this cannot possibly be the best we can do.
Ken Good
Waitsburg