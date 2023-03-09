I want to support local journalism but am increasingly disappointed in U-B coverage of local issues.
The editor's note sort of apologizing for the victim-shaming headline in an ongoing rape trial is just the latest example. My “There they go again!” reaction reflects my ever-lowering expectations of the U-B for upholding journalistic standards.
A couple examples stand out from recent front-page stories blaming the feds. The Jan. 29 Harris Park road access story buried facts about the open public hearing process at the end of a long article. Recent pieces about the planned cellphone tower support misinformation about physical harm from cell phone towers and blame the FCC for regulating communication systems.
These days people seem to seek reasons to resent government. Unbalanced journalism misleads readers and stokes anti-government sentiment. Responsible journalism is central to maintaining government accountability while informing citizens of how civil systems work and our role within those systems. The U-B should provide fact-based, even-handed treatment that balances too-often poorly informed public opinion.
I very much want to support a local newspaper that upholds its responsibility to provide carefully researched and balanced facts surrounding local issues. Please do better.
Amy Schwab
Walla Walla