It was at dusk when a video captured a crime illuminated by a street lamp. Five Memphis police, part of the "Scorpions" unit, took turns brutally beating Tyre Nichols. The chiaroscuro of the scene reminded me of when Roman soldiers viciously beat Jesus three days before his resurrection. There was no street lamp then. The scene was captured in Caravaggio's sublime m "Flagellation of Christ,"which depicts the raw cruelty of man.
Fast forward to Memphis. Forcing a willing man to the most vulnerable "on-the-ground" position adds to the dehumanization of the act. It brings to mind the lynchings of yore. Most of us are beyond anger, as it has turned into the visceral, somatic, wrenching, intolerable pain we feel witnessing these abhorrent savageries.
After three days in a coma there was no resurrection for Nichols. Or maybe there will be a different kind!
Carlos F. Acevedo, MD
Walla Walla