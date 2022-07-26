Thanks to Jerry Votendahl, I am writing my first letter to this paper to bring up a few facts he seems to want to conveniently ignore ("Donald Trump made America great," July 12).
While gushing about our previous president doing such a wonderful job, he seems to not want to bring up the other horrible things Trump did. Let's start with the huge tax cuts for the rich and big corporations. Then we have the hugely popular wall that Mexico was going to pay for. Not! Then the pandemic that Trump admitted was going to be bad but blew off as a hoax.
But even after Trump tried to destroy our country with a coup, Mr. Votendahl still says Trump made American great.
Wow, Mr. Votendahl. You need to read up on our constitution and try to understand what it means, because obviously you have no idea.
Donald Peterson
Walla Walla