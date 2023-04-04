As an athlete and sports enthusiast in the area, it has become very clear that club sports have started to take over school, city, and Y sports. There has been a decrease in the number of kids turning out for school sports because of the club sport commitment. Youth city sports aren’t much different. There has been a major increase in pressure to participate in club sports by peers and adults. It has become clear that travel sports are taking over school sports and youth sports.
One of the biggest downsides of travel sports is that parents decide the rules, who gets to play, and when the games will be played. Even though it may be good to have a little organization every once in a while, kids need to make their rules and play their game how they want to play it. Little kids are being pressured and are competing to get into different schools just so they can play in a certain year-round travel league.
Sports should be something fun for kids, without pressure. Kids need to be kids, which means having fun.
And having fun results in well-rounded kids, which is always a good thing.
Simon Unck
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla