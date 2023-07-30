As a Catholic altar boy in Puerto Rico, I was taught that in the beginning there was eternal darkness. "Let there be light," God commanded, and those biblical words sounded to me like an arpeggio of do, re mi, fa. Therein my believe that music existed before anything in the universe.
As a dyslexic boy, I could't learn formal music but was fascinated by jazz: Ella Fitzgerald, Sinatra, Tony Bennett — this last one my favorite due to his gentle persona.
Tony developed Alzheimer's in his 90s. At age 94, his memory for recent and past events was practically gone, except for many of the songs in his incredible repertoire.
In the summer of 2021 he sang his last concert at a packed Radio City Music Hall. He was escorted by Lady Gaga to a dark stage. As soon as the limelight shone on him, and the band tuned their fist arpeggio, Tony smiled and sang and sang and sang. Twelve songs came out from his magical vocal cords, the audience giving him 17 standing ovations. His last song was "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," which ends with "your golden sun will shine for me."
Tony is not with us anymore, but the memory of his enchanting voice will shine for us forever, like the sun.
Dr. Carlos F. Acevedo
Walla Walla