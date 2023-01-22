Everyone I meet from out of town just loves our vibrant downtown. I have a proposal to my fellow citizens to make it even more enjoyable; close Main Street between Palouse and 4th streets to vehicles. We have already proven that traffic can flow east/west with Prospect being closed for almost a year. Think how nice it would be to dine in one of the parklets without the air and noise pollution cars make.
Emergency vehicles would need access, and there could be times of the day for deliveries to take place, just like in many European cities. Keeping the space accessible to those with mobility challenges also has a solution. Designate parking in the lot behind Heritage Square, or partner with a small private lot for them. Have our seasonal city ambassador employees use golf carts to take people where they need to go, similar to how the early vaccination clinics worked at the fair grounds.
Change and growth can be uncomfortable at first, but just think of the rewards.
Andrea Renholds
Walla Walla