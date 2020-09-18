I am a well-educated citizen and have paid close attention to the political situation in our country for many years.
Still, I struggle with how to vote in judicial elections. They are non-partisan and deal with an area of study (law) with which I am less familiar. Thus, I really appreciated the letter by John Julian published on Sept. 6. Here was a man who was familiar with both candidates and, as a lawyer himself, was familiar with the law. The fairness in tone, which ended with him recognizing that both candidates would be able to serve Walla Walla County well, impressed me. Arriving at the fairest decision in deciding a conflict seems to demand that the judge must have both skills in research and a temperament that remains calm and unruffled.
I have known Brandon Johnson for many years. He served under my husband and myself in leadership for a children’s program at our church. His own children were involved in the program but his participation enabled many other children to have the benefits of caring adults in their lives. At no time was Brandon anything but calm and caring with the children.
Brandon helped us with our estate planning. He was extremely valuable to me when my mother moved to Walla Walla and needed updated estate documents. When she died 3 years ago, he was my go-to person for the many questions that arose when settling her estate. He is a good listener and gracious in his responses.
I know that Brandon has held many positions within the legal field, which have contributed to a wide variety of experiences. He has been a judge pro tem for the past four years. Judge pro tem is the title for one who acts a substitute for the current Superior Court Judge. Doing the job well, is a great recommendation as to his qualifications.
Brandon’s opponent appears to be qualified, but is at the tail end of his legal career. Brandon is in the middle of his career and will have many years to serve the county.
The bottom line is: I know Brandon. He has my respect both personally and professionally. John Julian knowing the requirements of the job and believing that Brandon would serve Walla Walla County well, plans to vote for Brandon. I will join him and urge you to do so as well.
Trudee Nims
Walla Walla