Throughout the United States, the arts have been ignored within our school systems. They’re seen as "not useful" in society.
Students who participate in the arts perform better in school and build skills they can use everywhere. The College Board shows that students who take four years of arts and music classes in high school score 102 more points on the SAT than those who only took half a year or less.
Kids who have arts education have stronger social skills, self-esteem, and motivation to learn. Teens and young adults with a lower socioeconomic status who participated in the arts had better GPAs and college acceptance rates.
Mental and physical health can also be supported via the arts. Art allows people to find a community, which can help fight feelings of isolation and loneliness. They have also been shown to help those who have experienced trauma. Over 85% of veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center cited art as helping their recovery.
Students see many advantages from arts education and not funding the arts takes away opportunities. Supporting the arts in school is vital to a community.
Crow Turner
Pioneer Middle School Student
Walla Walla