Kids and teenagers should not be allowed to play tackle football until they get to college. According to UW Medicine, 5 percent of 5- through 14-year-olds get football related concussions each year. Even though players wear gear during practice and games, it does not do the job well enough. According to UW Medicine, 50% percent of the kids who got a concussion took 13 days to return to the sport and three weeks to get back to baseline condition.
Kids should not be able to play tackle football in high school, either. There are a lot of concussions, even at the high school level. According to the National Library of Medicine, 300,000 sports-related concussions happen annually in the U.S. This is only one injury of many injuries, like broken bones, dislocated shoulders, and sprained wrists and ankles.
Concussions mess with the ability to learn, too.
Kids and teenagers should play flag football, or two-hand touch, until they get to college. I urge you to stop middle schoolers and high schoolers playing tackle football.
Felix Leise
Walla Walla