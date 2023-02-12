According to Hawaii Public Radio, 33 million people in the U.S. suffer from starvation, 5 million being children. The USDA also states that in 2023, the natio has around 2 million farmers. With so many public schools, it might be a better idea to teach those who don't have enough food to grow their own with essential garden tools than to just expand cities further. By that, I mean don’t use farm land for commercial development.
With the population expanding, more houses are moving toward the farmlands where the farmers grow our wheat; if we keep taking their land, the food supply will slowly decrease. Consequently, the farmers will up their prices, forcing the population to spend more money just to have enough food for the table.
In the past two years, the price of bread has gone up by around $1.20. If we invest in more public gardens it would be a more efficient way to feed people.
I believe we can make this change to save hungry people.
Gideon Jenkins
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla