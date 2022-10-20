For full transparency, I classify myself as a Conservative Independent voter. I do not belong to either the Republican or Democratic parties.
With that said, I am tired of seeing negative ads on television. Without mentioning candidate names or political parties, ads should be positive about candidates and should represent themselves and their platforms. Personally, I would definitely prefer positive ads. Negative ads usually provide false or untruthful information.
The latest ad that I find appalling is the television ad that states their federal opponent is responsible for local sirens and apparently too much local crime. If local crime is a problem; those individuals should look at local, regional and state politicians who are responsible for controlling crime in their jurisdiction. National politicians have little to do with controlling local crime on the local level. Hold local elected officials responsible for local issues.
Take time to really think about the negative ads being ran in the media and determine if the individuals running them are the individuals you want representing your interests at all levels of government.
Lynn Cummins
Walla Walla