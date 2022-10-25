I wrote U.S. Sen. Patty Murray asking if she supported the following Democratic objectives. 1) Elimination of the filibuster 2) Federal control of elections and 3) making Washington, D.C., the 51st state.
Her response? I got a survey. (I felt like Charlie Brown trick or treating.) I assume she is fine with all three. She did not say otherwise.
As far as I can tell, she is also fine with President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness and the cynically named Inflation Reduction Act. She seems fine with Biden characterizing millions of Americans as “semi-fascist.” And Biden’s hamstringing of our energy industry to our detriment and the benefit of Putin? No problem.
Tennis shoes gave way long ago to suits, heels and 30 years of lockstep subservience to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and his good-old-boy predecessors. Republicans, let’s elect Tiffany Smiley to the U.S. Senate. Re-elect Mark Klicker, Skyler Rude and Cathy McMorris- Rodgers. Mark an oval for a “far right” county commissioner.
Richard Heinzman
Walla Walla