My father, William Johnson, a local farmer, died from Alzheimer’s. I am forever committed to ending this terrible disease. To that end, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease for people living with early Alzheimer’s is incredibly important. The research is paying off with new drugs for those diagnosed early!
On Jan. 6, the Food and Drug Administration approved lecanemab (Leqembi). But months later, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is blocking access to this treatment for those on Medicare and Medicaid. Despite unequivocal evidence confirmed by the scientific community, bipartisan support from 94 members of Congress, and urgent requests directly from those living with Alzheimer’s CMS is still blocking access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.
The Veterans Health Administration announced it will cover the latest FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment for veterans but still CMS will not act. Never before has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, please urge CMS to provide full, unrestricted coverage for these FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs, as it does for drugs for every other disease.
Learn more about joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s at alzimpact.org.
Kay Lehmann
Walla Walla