People with common sense drive with their headlights on day and night. Even in broad daylight it is sometimes difficult to notice cars coming toward you or behind you. We have a lot of trees in Walla Walla. They cast dark shadows. Black cars in those dark shadows are very difficult to see. Gray and white cars are difficult to see in fog. On some streets it is difficult to see if a car is parked or coming down the street.
It should not be a law. But there would be fewer accidents if drivers had the common sense to drive with their headlights on. But then, common sense is an endangered species.
Victor Phillips
Walla Walla