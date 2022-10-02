We received our annual property tax statement recently and were absolutely shocked to find that the assessment for our home had increased by 50%! Assessments on our rental properties had risen by 35%.
When you get your statement, we would caution that you should be sitting down.
I'm told by Walla Walla County commissioners that they have no discretion in setting property tax rates. The state mandates full value assessment each year. It apparently doesn't matter that there is a recession on. There is no consideration at all that inflation rages at a time when many people in our community may shortly be either losing their jobs or hammered with reduced hours. No thought is given to the fact that property values are receding as the recession set in.
It seems the only recourse is for our county commissioners to join with commissioners in other similarly-affected counties to fight in the Legislature against the state's mandate of full-value taxation every year. There should be a cap on increases in property taxes from year to year set at 15%. In this era of wildly increasing inflation, we should not give Olympia a 35%-50% boon at a time when we suffer.
Robert Bloch
Walla Walla