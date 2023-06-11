I believe what the new owners of our historic Marcus Whitman Hotel are doing to its beauty is disgraceful. I don't mind painting the walls that are already painted as long as it is a soft, classic color that doesn't diminish from the elegance of the wood, but to take down the historic chandeliers and remove the charming old phone booths and key holders is more than necessary.
You are not at all thinking about the many people here in Walla Walla who love the historic value of the building. Please do not make it into a modern-day hotel. It is not! And we want it left that way!
When you're done, you will leave and go on to another town, not caring about the history that makes our community what it is.
People, please let them know how you feel.
Bernie Lorraine
Walla Walla