In a recent Union-Bulletin column, Rep. Mark Klicker presented opinions without any basis in fact ("Capital gains tax is going to hurt Washington families and businesses," April 9). He wants us to believe that Democrats will attempt to enact a state income tax. No facts support his statements; this is simply fearmongering on his part.
The new capital gains tax will, in Klicker’s words, “affect only certain people who accumulate a certain amount of income through investments.” He’s taking advantage of our perceived lack of knowledge regarding tax legislation. According to Davis Wright Tremaine, a large Seattle law firm, “State estimates for who will pay the tax are under one-quarter of 1 percent of the population.” This means that fewer than 19,300 Washingtonians will have investment earnings subject to the new tax.
It’s very fair that multi-millionaires pay this tax. If Klicker were more business-friendly, he would be pleased that the state’s children, beneficiaries of the new tax proceeds, will be better prepared to become productive future employees for Washington businesses.
Yes, the state is asking a few families to part with some of their hard earned money. It shouldn’t be too painful for those with an investment income greater than $250,000.
Diane Alexander
Walla Walla