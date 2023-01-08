I have a 65-pound mixed breed shelter dog. Her name is Lolli. She is "a runner." She will obey any command except "stop" when she has a chance at freedom!
Dec. 23, my husband was picking up art supplies at the Walla Walla mall. He returned to our car laden with large items and, not remembering that Lolli was with us, lifted the hatchback and was met with a blur of brown and white!
Suddenly people started yelling and cars slowed or stopped. Most notably, cars began to form a circle around her in the parking lot. Others motioned for me to stand where Loli could see me. As soon as she and I made eye contact, I ordered her to sit and stay, which she did. I walked to her and led her by her leash to the safety of our car.
As I did, I waved, cried, blew kisses and thanked all those who had saved my dog. I could not tell you what color those folks were nor what language they spoke — and definitely not whether they were Republican or Democrat!
In that moment of need we were all friends rescuing something obviously very precious to me.
Joyce Klassem
Walla Walla