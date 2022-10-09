For all of those who missed the tours of recently built or remodeled Wa-Hi, Pioneer, and Lincoln Schools, you cannot imagine the fine educational facilities now in use by teachers and students.
Community members, parents, students, volunteer committees, the school board, superintendent, staff members, teachers, design teams, finance groups, construction crews and more partnered through COVID-19, material shortages, and other challenges to finish the work.
All projects show great utility and durability.
Special appreciation to Jim Sporleder, former principal at Lincoln. It were not for his special ability to recognize and to fight mightily for fair and proper educational opportunities for all young people, what is now a beautiful and intense learning center may have been carted off as a pile of rubble, with many capable students left out in the cold.
Yes, we must give great thanks for all who voted for passing the construction bond that helped make these good things happen, as well as to all who slaved mightily to help bring this project to completion, on target, within budget, and so very capable of serving many generations to come.
Jerry Zahl
Walla Walla