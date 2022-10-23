As the three-year renovation of Wa-Hi comes to an end, two people deserve special thanks from the residents of Abbott Road. The first is Misty Jones of Walla Walla County Public Works, who did everything possible to make the construction of sidewalks on Abbott between Scarpelli and Fern take place as timely and smoothly as possible. She ensured that residents experienced a minimum of inconvenience. She coordinated tree and stump removal, the creation of retaining walls, and resurfacing of driveways that benefitted the residents, as well as the construction of the sidewalks.
Traffic and parking along Abbott during the renovations would have been a nightmare without Sheriff Deputy Ian Edwards. He was on Abbott every morning as parents dropped off their students to make sure driveways and mailboxes weren't blocked and that students crossed the street safely. In spite of the heavy school traffic, there were no accidents during those three years. Deputy Edwards was especially concerned for the safety of the students but always sympathetic to residents.
Thanks to them and all the county workers who have given us a beautiful high school. Abbott Road looks better than ever.
Mary Anne O'Neil
Walla Walla