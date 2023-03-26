CPR is barely taught in American schools, but it should be taught to all middle schoolers.
Many people believe that children in elementary school are too weak to perform CPR correctly. In a study, only 19% of kids who were 11-12 were able to compress the chest of a mannequin. And about 45% of those who were 13 and over were able to perform the proper chest compressions. However, this might be misleading because a study by ABCNews found that after proper training, 86% of 9-12-year-olds could correctly perform CPR.
When a person stops breathing or their heart stops beating, they typically only survive for 4-6 minutes. The average time it takes for 911 to reach your house can take about 5-6 minutes in America, or 14 minutes if you live in a rural area, such as those living in the outskirts of Walla Walla.
Even though some may believe that CPR should be saved until High School, we should all try to make CPR mandatory for middle school students.
Annika Martinez Palumbo
Pioneer Middle School Student
Walla Walla