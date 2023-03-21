It turns out the skin on my backside is just fine since LGBT+ folks have been able to marry. Same with my learning to use a few preferred pronouns. I’m just fine when Black lives matter and refugees are allowed to contribute to my community. I’m alive today because of the Affordable Care Act and hope Social Security and Medicare survive for my near future.
The thing that chafes my backside is taxation without representation. I am suffering from taxation without representation because I am not a lobbyist or big donor to my congresswoman.
If I could eliminate the problem of money in politics, I might not feel like I’m living a hostile corporate takeover. If I could eliminate the problem of money in politics, I could at least think that I have more of an equal footing with the corporations and special interest industries that my congresswoman represents. I won’t be voting for U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers until I see an effort toward campaign finance reform and an anti-lobbying plan.
I would also appreciate a say in the appropriation and how my taxes are used. I admit to being a bit of a conscientious objector with the way my congresswoman spends my tax dollars.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston