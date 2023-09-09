Let’s take advantage of our near defeat of COVID.
Are you planning a trip? I am, but let's plan to minimize the risks.
There has been an uptick in COVID cases. Hospitalizations in The U.S. rose to 10,000/week last month. A new variant has been found. BA.2.86 causes symptoms that are similar to others — sore throat, change in taste, etc. Unfortunately, it may be more resistant to our immune defenses. That is being studied in several places, in hope of staying ahead of it.
We can’t stop the basic reason that variants exist. Once a pathologic virus enters your body, it takes control of a cell's ability to multiply and uses it to reproduce itself. The offspring of a virus may differ from its parent and prove to more elusive.
We can’t stop the process that produces unsavory offspring. We can take precautions to keep viruses out of our noses. Vaccines are useful in reducing the damage of exposure.
I’m looking forward to traveling with my wife, seeing our children, and staying healthy. May you have a similar experience.
Larry Mulkerin
Walla Walla