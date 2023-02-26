You're ripped from your childhood home, family, and friends. Your perfect world suddenly becomes brutal, and the suffering never ends. You're like a whale that's trapped underwater and can’t come up for air.
Refugees are forced to travel and endure everything without help.
According to the United Nations, in 2020, "the world had 82.4 million forcibly displaced people with over 25% of these being refugees.” About 35 million (42%) people who had to leave mandatorily were children, under 18 years old.
Syria is scarred by 12 years of war, and as a result, it's the largest displacement area in the world, according to UNICEF. Its government is in shambles and is controlled by tyrants who crave power.
An easy solution? Open borders for deprived refugees. But how long can that last? The negatives greatly outweigh the positives.
America could help dictatorships blossom into democracies. Otherwise, innocent people will suffer. So, I urge you to ponder these ideas and take action to help refugees.
Vivienne Staples
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla