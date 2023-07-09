Equity, yes. It is derived the old-fashioned way — you earn it with hard work. For example; Equity is that portion of the monthly payment that is applied to allow you to own the item you purchased. Since the end of World War II, the ongoing use of available consumer credit has served us well, but it is dependent on the payback obligation and the respect of contract law. This principle applies whether it is a car loan , home mortgage or even a student loan. These signed documents are legal binding contracts.
Forget the bleeding-heart excuses that are as crazy as a wooden watch. To say this debt is now the obligation of responsible, hard-working taxpayers who did not sign the documents is ludicrous! The Supreme Court has spoken. Thank goodness there was a modicum of common sense by at least six of the justices.
Daryl Schreiner
College Place