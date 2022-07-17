When the U.S. Supreme Court codified the myth of fetal personhood into law, it managed to trivialize both the law and human life.
It's as if they decided to pass a law declaring a ham sandwich human and worthy of all the rights and benefits due any human being, any citizen. What human could avoid feeling demeaned by that declaration?
A vocal minority has long held that fetuses are more than maybes, arguing they are fully-fledged humans worthy of not merely equal rights, but rights superior to those of their mothers. This notion can't help but demean motherhood has well as personhood, for by declaring anything to be more than it could possibly be or, in fact, is, we produce parody.
How could anyone respect a parody parading as jurisprudence? We might just as prudently elevate ham sandwiches to personhood.
Holding obvious falsehoods to be self-evident truths under law undermines the whole purpose of laws and legislatures and amounts to abuse of power.
The conceit embodied in codifying fetal personhood into law should offend every patriot, for it undermines the very meaning of personhood, diminishes every actual citizen, and therefore seems the very stuff of despotism.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla