Students need time to relax their brains and let creativity flow through their minds. Students need time to think and to problem-solve, but they never have the time. Students clearly need a nap period in middle school.
It may sound childish, but think about it. According to sciencedaily.com, researchers found, “sleep enhances creative problem solving." The lack of sleep is “especially harmful to the consolidation,” states the Sleep Foundation. The lack of it will hurt your brain and make it become weaker, not stronger.
Some people who take naps do wake up feeling groggy and disoriented. However, many students waking up from naps feel happy and ready to learn.
We can help students get good grades by allowing nap periods. We can fit this into schedules by taking an elective away that nobody would care about, and students could all have naps and wake up to a brain ready to learn and a body ready to run.
Yulissa Ambriz
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla