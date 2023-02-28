School can be very stressful for students and can drag on forever. However, there is a reasonable solution. Classes should be reduced to around 30 minutes and then the last hour should be dedicated to students getting homework done.
According to www.collegiateparent.com, on average students spend four to five hours on homework each week. This means they have around an hour's worth of homework each day. If students get this homework done during a study hour they would have more time for other responsibilities and leisurely time.
Also, according to brookings.edu, 27% of students don't do their homework. If students have time in school to do homework, more students would complete their homework. This could be because of school sports or other after-school activities. Practices for school sports last around one to two hours, which doesn’t leave much time for homework as well as other activities and responsibilities.
I strongly urge all schools to reduce the amount of school time and include a study hour at the end of the day sincerely,
Adalie Kessel
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla