Some kids are vegan or vegetarian. But schools don’t supply many options for those people. The only option is salad, but even the salad has chicken in it!
For some people who don’t know what vegetarian and vegan mean, vegan is when you can’t eat any animal product including eggs, cheese, milk, and meats. Vegetarianism is when you choose not to eat meat. But you still have the option to eat chips, cookies, and snacks that don’t include meat, like beef jerky.
Almost every day for lunch at Pioneer Middle School, they supply chicken on a bun, pizza, bean and cheese burritos, and a salad that includes chicken or beef (changes daily), cheese, tortilla chips, tomatoes, and more. Vegan and vegetarian people usually bring lunch from home, but sometimes they can’t seem to do that and they are forced to pick out animal products if they actually want to enjoy the meal.
Statistics show that 19% of 18-to-24-year-olds maintain a vegan or vegetarian diet, and schools should notice that to provide opportunities for students to have a healthy and enjoyable school lunch that can fill them for the rest of the school day.
Alice Young
Pioneer Middle School