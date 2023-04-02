Almost every middle school and high school student has had a day where they have been yelled at or shaken awake at the result of dozing off in class. A proposed solution this problem is letting students sleep in an elective period just for this purpose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “children aged 6–12 years should regularly sleep 9–12 hours per 24 hours and teenagers aged 13–18 years should sleep 8–10 hours per 24 hours. Of the middle school students studied, about 57.8% did not get enough sleep on school nights. 72.7% of high school students did not get enough sleep on school nights”
A period for students to unwind and take a nap would be ideal for them to sleep if they were not able to the night before. Excessive homework and too much time on screens and social media can mess with a teen's sleep schedule.
If this option for an elective class does not become available, then students will be extremely sleep deprived and won’t be able to focus on their daily work at school and homework. My solution: don’t wake the kids up — let them sleep!
Hatton Tate
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla