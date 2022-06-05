Our Walla Walla School Board can do a better job of recognizing the concerns of students and those who raise them. In addition, those contesting the actions of our school board need to recognize that the board has responsibilities mandated upon them to which they must adhere. In those cases, the concerns should be directed at the source of the mandate.
As the students leave the school system they will probably either seek employment or go on for additional education. Regardless of their choices, they need to be armed with the ability to learn and that entails the ability to read, communicate both verbally and in writing, and have a grasp of mathematics — often referred to as the three Rs. These basics will enable them to learn things like buying a car or house, signing rental agreements, raising children, staying healthy, analyzing insurance options and even investing for retirement.
Early inhabitants of our country lacked education but as that changed our country began to progress rapidly. Now we seem to have reached a point where these skills are less important and I don’t think that benefits our country or our educational system.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla