Homework has always been a struggle for many students. Kids hate losing time when they could be doing stuff that they actually want to do, especially since they already spend seven hours at school almost every day, and too much homework is associated with high levels of stress.
There are many benefits to reducing homework, including improved motivation to learn. When students have more time to relax, they are more willing to learn when they are at school. Students will have more time to spend with their friends and family. Socializing is important for kids to build skills to be more confident later in life.
Also, there are no proven benefits to having too much homework, so why face the stress of mountains of homework for no reason? Because many teachers think their class is most important, they give students several hours of homework a night.
Finally, many students believe that school is like a prison, and they spend a good part of their lives trapped in it. Kids should have a life outside of school that doesn’t consist of stress over the looming school day and the worry that they might lose the majority of their free time doing homework.
Claire Cibart
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla