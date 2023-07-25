The Supreme Court has the responsibility to interpret legal matters brought before it based on the Constitution avoiding conflict attributed to the political sphere of the legislative and executive branches. The recent decisions rendered by conservative justices don’t reflect constitutional principles or represent scholarly research that determines precedent law.
The decision to reject President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness program is questionable due to political manipulation by powerful elements. This decision seriously impacts our education system. I believe education ought to be free to all our citizens. My daughters have student debt about to be reinstated. To help decrease debt, they participated in work-study programs while earning bachelor's degrees. A significant repayment came from employment serving our communities such as AmeriCorps. Programs such as YouthCare provide incentives to encourage young people to get an education while contributing to society. This is not a tax-free handout, but an investment in everyone’s future.
We have given tax relief to the ultra-wealthy. I hope we can support efforts by Department of Education to develop a viable alternative for student debt relief. This would benefit society and unburden young members of our communities including my daughters.
Rob Robinson
Walla Walla