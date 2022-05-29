In response to Curt Stone's May 15 letter to the editor ("Do liberal Democrats live in denial?): My opinion is that the trouble really started with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration refused to admit that it was real. They made it a political issue instead of a health issue. Republicans refused to wear masks and take precautions, causing thousands of unnecessary deaths. It severely impacted the economy.
Biden didn't cause the pandemic I can't speak for all Democrats, but most are not "soft on crime." They are not for disarming the honest, but want more control on assault weapons. No one is trying to take your guns away from you, no matter what Fox News says.
The war in Ukraine was thrust on the Biden administration. If Trump were still in office, he probably would have sided with Putin, resulting in even more of a disaster.
Critial Race Theory simply supports the idea of teaching our children about history, the real history of racism.
Stop blaming Biden for the all of the problems in the United States.
Jen LaVelle
College Place