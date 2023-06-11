As a mom living in Walla Walla, I regularly take my nature-loving 5-year-old on walks in the Umatilla National Forest. Recreation and conservation on public lands are very important to me, and I want to make sure there are still healthy, thriving, wild, beautiful ecosystems out there for my son to enjoy when he’s an adult. As the climate crisis intensifies, this future feels more and more precarious.
On Earth Day 2022, President Biden issued an executive order calling on the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to conserve mature and old-growth forests as a climate solution. This was an important step towards meaningful protections, but now we need to ensure that this turns into real and lasting changes in how federal agencies manage and protect older forests.
Through June 20, the USDA and BLM are taking public comments on how they should adapt current policies to protect, conserve and manage the national forests. (The easiest way I’ve found to submit comments is through the Sierra Club’s website, using sc.org/ForestComment and sc.org/BLMComment.) Let’s harness this moment and ensure these trees and forests are safeguarded for future generations, not sold and logged for a profit.
Rebecca Heisman
Walla Walla