A thought experiment: Let’s suppose the framers of the Constitution included the right to raise farm animals for food or profit. The right to have a cow, goat, pig, or flock of chickens in one’s backyard would be as strong as our right to grow lettuce and tomatoes. One could assert the right to own a bull (selling its semen for profit), whatever fears neighbors have, as long as one promised to keep him secure.
I could keep hens and roosters; I could keep bees, hogs, cows, or any noisy, messy animals that could provide food or profit, in any outdoor space I owned or rented. Would this make any sense in the 21st century? Wouldn’t matter — it’s enshrined as a right! And only cattle, hogs, and bees cause any serious damage, right?
My point: Something that sounded reasonable 250 years ago could make society miserable and cause harm today. A loose farm animal can wreak havoc, even cause death, though that’s not its purpose.
Now suppose we had a right to keep weapons designed to inflict catastrophic damage. Does that make any sense in the 21st century?
Heidi Brigham
Walla Walla