Recently U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee looked at the costs that would be incurred if the Snake River dams were removed. The costs would be high both in dollars and economic impact if our state and nation proceed with this option. Some feel that this process would eventually end in also removing the dams on the Columbia River.
It seems that once a congressional member rises in their political party, they are required to adopt the objectives of that party. Aside from the economic problems and the environmental foolishness the dam removal process would create, it would ease the liberal concerns on the west side of our state. The time has come to replace Murray, who once exhibited reason but now supports the irrational objectives of her party.
Tiffany Smiley is an outstanding individual seeking the Senate seat now occupied by Murray. She supports correcting the many problems our nation now faces. I am sure that she and her husband, a retired U.S. Army Ranger who was blinded by shrapnel in Iraq, would appreciate your support.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla