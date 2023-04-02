Although many people think longer school days would help kids learn better, they would actually benefit more by spending less time at school. Many students struggle with getting up in the morning to go to school. If school days were shorter, students could focus more intensely during their classes and spend time outside school on work and things they enjoy.
For example, shorter school days would provide more time to do homework. A study done by researchers at Stanford shows that 56% of the students they interviewed claim homework is a main source of stress. With more time to do homework, teens would experience less stress.
It would also provide more time to socialize. Since many kids do sports or other activities after school, they don't have time to socialize with friends. But with a shorter day, they could get their work done earlier and be able to hang out with their friends.
Schools should start taking steps to shorten school days or at least or to limit the amount of homework students have to do, or getting rid of it over the weekend so students can enjoy themselves without having to constantly stress over their work or grades.
Olivia Thayne
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla