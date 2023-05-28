Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider recently presented a talk to Walla Walla Noon Rotary in which he shared a story about the time he was a "whistleblower" while serving in the FBI.
During the Q&A portion of the presentation, I asked about his department's support of the Washington State Sheriffs' Association's opposition to the state assault weapons ban. During his response, which included his belief that the ban is unconstitutional, he made a statement that he believes Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee intend to remove all weapons from Washington residents. I am still shaking my head over that.
We had an assault weapons ban for 20 years in this country, and we all still have our guns. Why the continued fearmongering and grandstanding?
Jan Corn
Walla Walla