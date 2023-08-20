Joselito was 3 when his single mother dropped him at a second-rate hospital.
His symptoms of mutism, poor appetite and considerable weight loss required specialized care.
Separated from her boy, she returned heartbroken to her village 40 miles away, to care for her other four children.
Discharged unimproved with an ominous prognosis, Joselito's grandma nursed him back to hope with chicken soup and rocking him to sleep while whispering ancient lullabies in Catalan. He recovered but with residual abandonment neurosis and long-lasting traumatic memories.
Stories like this were not infrequent in the neglected American colony of Puerto Rico. Separating families left mothers heartbroken and children traumatized for life.
Which causes me to remember when this rich country's previous administration had, as a government policy, the capricious separation of immigrant children from their mothers for the sole purpose deterring immigration. If this is not the cruelest nastiest, most abominable and inhumane of policies, I don't know what it is. But this could happen again, believe me!
Dr. Carlos F. Acevedo
Walla Walla