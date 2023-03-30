A girl takes a calming breath as she walks onto the field, excited and mildly nervous at the same time. She looks around, searching for anyone who might be her teammate. It’s her first day in the sport, and she hasn’t met anyone yet.
She sees seven boys, all tall and, as she’s heard, at a professional level. Up to this point, she’s only been on all-girl teams. As she meets them, they are all really nice, but still tall and at a much higher skill level than her.
These are familiar feelings for seventh- and eighth-graders across Walla Walla. When someone is bigger or taller than you, your initial reaction is to be afraid or insecure. This is because we feel that, if the potential arose, they could harm us. While this likely isn’t true, those feelings could still arise if there is a height difference among the teammates.
Others might counter that without co-ed teams, there wouldn’t be an appropriate amount of girls for their own team. While this may be true, a majority of girls refrain from playing middle school sports because they are co-ed.
Let the girls play with the girls, the boys with the boys, and all in their own grade.
Lucy Bagley
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla