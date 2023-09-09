The Port of Walla Walla is the county’s economic development agency. But how well does it serve the residents of Walla Walla, College Place and Waitsburg where three quarters of the county’s population resides? I look at the port’s agendas which list its projects and most of them are on the Columbia River between Wallula and Burbank. These may benefit the county’s property tax revenue, but the jobs mostly go to Tri-Cities residents.
Working people, as distinct from affluent retirees from western Washington and California, are being displaced from Walla Walla by a combination of low wages and housing costs that we can’t afford. The port isn’t bringing many high-wage jobs here and it hasn’t done anything about the lack of affordable housing except recognize that it is a problem.
We need economic development near our population centers that create jobs that can support families and we need housing that working families can afford. This is why I’m supporting Amy Schwab for the Port Commission. When I spoke with her, she understood the problem and said she would try to make these port prioities. That’s why I’m voting for her in November.
Richard Fogarty
Walla Walla