I grew up on a farm, so I appreciate how candidate Amy Schwab (Port Commission, District 2) shares the perspectives that only farm kids ever seem to possess. She says she learned that hard work’s never enough. An awareness of many complex interacting systems keeps agriculture operating. Successful farmers become economists, politicians, meteorologists, as well as good neighbors. Not one of them’s ever an island.
It's the same story for politicians. I see far too few candidates with backgrounds so well-suited to the office they seek. They run on narrow issues or take partisan positions. It’s rare in my experience to see any candidate bringing an adequately broad perspective to successfully serve as a dog catcher, let alone a commissioner in the least understood, most important public agency in this county.
I’m voting for Amy For Port because we need knowledgeable and experienced people in public office, people with a farmer’s judgment and a grandmother’s wisdom, people who’ve successfully brought people together to address complex issues, people who actually understand, like any farmer does, how to plan for our uncertain future while preserving what we treasure about this valley. Vote Amy. She’s on our side!
Martha Anderson
Walla Walla