Schools should have smaller classes. One reason is that students falling behind will get the attention they need to catch up. Another reason is teachers are able to teach their students at a higher level because they can better assess the students and students can interact one-on-one with teachers.
In 1996, Wisconsin did a study targeting low-income students and comparing classrooms of 12-15 to sizes of 21-25. Students in the smaller classrooms had higher test scores.
Some people may argue that reducing class sizes would cost too much and the benefit is small. But the higher test scores show the need for smaller class sizes.
Chaz McGuinn
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla